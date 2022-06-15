West Brom have joined the race to sign Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer, reports Express and Star.

Archer, 20, shone on loan at Preston North End during the second half of last season. The England U21 man scored seven goals in 20 league outings for the Lilywhites, who are keen on re-signing the attacker this summer.

And last week, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook claimed that the likes of Rangers, Middlesbrough and Watford were also keen on signing Archer on loan this summer:

There is a lot of interest in #AVFC striker Cameron Archer including #RangersFC #Boro and #WatfordFC — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙🇺🇦 (@alex_crook) June 10, 2022

Now though, a report from Express and Star has revealed that West Brom want to take Archer in on loan this summer – Baggies boss Steve Bruce is of course a former Aston Villa manager and he could yet use his old connections to bring the exciting attacker to The Hawthorns ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Villa are set to take a look at Archer this pre-season and then make a decision on whether they will loan him out again or not.

Prolific Archer…

Archer, whilst on loan at Preston North End during the second half of last season, proved prolific. He scored seven goals in his 20 league appearances for the club, but it could’ve been much more.

The Villa man used his pace to get in behind opposition defences and set himself up with opportunities. Still at a young age though, Archer would miss the odd chance, but Preston boss Ryan Lowe was always quick to defend him, saying earlier in the year:

RL on Archer chance: “I’ve told him not to worry about it. He’s a fantastic kid and has scored loads of goals for us and will score more. I’ve looked it back and it’s harder than you think, the keeper has spread himself well. He’s getting in fantastic positions.” #pnefc — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) February 22, 2022

Archer will have gained some good experience from last season. If he heads back down to the Championship again for next season, he’ll be a much more rounded player and potentially playing under an experienced and warm coach like Bruce, Archer could really flourish.

The Baggies need some explosiveness in their ranks and Archer would give them just that – Villa might not consider West Brom to be the best option given Bruce’s lack of an attacking philosophy, but that might change if he has the players to do some damage up front.