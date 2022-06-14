Norwich City are reportedly keen on soon-to-be free agent Ryan Fredericks, according to Football League World.

Norwich City will compete with fellow Championship side Middlesbrough as well as Premier League new boys Fulham for Fredericks, who will leave West Ham United at the end of his contract at the end of this month.

The right-back spent four years at the London Stadium, playing 77 times in all competitions for the Hammers. During that time he scored three times and registered a further six assists.

Last season he fell down the pecking order behind the likes of Vladimir Coufal and Ben Johnson, playing just seven times in the top flight, three of which were starts.

He has now been allowed to leave the club, and he is not short of potential suitors already.

Two of his former clubs in Fulham and Middlesbrough are interested in a reunion, but Norwich City have now entered into the race to sign the 29-year-old, and would provide strong competition for Max Aarons at right-back at Carrow Road.

Aarons has expressed a desire to leave however, and so Fredericks may not just be competition, but in line to be a regular starter for Dean Smith’s side.

The Canaries will be looking to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, having been relegated last time out. Norwich City are expected to be busy in the transfer market over the coming months in order to help achieve their goal of promotion.

Fredericks is known for his pace and athleticism and would be a welcome addition to any side in the Championship.

He boasts a wealth of experience having played in the Championship with a number of clubs, as well as in the Premier League and even in the Europa League this season with West Ham United.