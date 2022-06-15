Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the capture of centre-back Ben Heneghan who will join the Owls on the 1st July upon the expiry of his contract with AFC Wimbledon.

The 28-year-old became a key performer for the Dons, making 71 appearances and impressing with his aerial ability and diligent performances.

As a youngster, Heneghan played in the youth academies of Everton and Stoke City before becoming a regular starter for non-league club Chester City.

After impressive stints with Scottish side Motherwell, Sheffield United and Blackpool, Heneghan joined AFC Wimbledon where he quickly became a cult hero amongst the fan base.

Heneghan has become Darren Moore’s first signing of the summer, adding some much-needed aerial ability to the side as they play their second consecutive season in League One.

After losing to Sunderland in the semi-finals of the League One play-offs, Heneghan will surely be the first of many signings to ensure that Sheffield Wednesday once again battle for promotion back to the Championship.

What could Ben Heneghan offer Sheffield Wednesday?

The 28-year-old finished last season with some of the most impressive stats for aerial duels and clearances in the division. Despite the Dons eventual relegation, Heneghan still proved himself to be a sturdy defender and authoritative figure for the Londoners.

Heneghan will surely have added some much needed experience to a relatively young Sheffield Wednesday defence. He joins the likes of Chey Dunkley and Dominic Iorfa to hopefully sure up the back-line for the Owls who conceded a number of preventable goals last season.

With Moore entering his second season as head coach, his aim will undoubtedly be to take Sheffield Wednesday back to the Championship. The acquisition of a player of the calibre of Heneghan could possibly be a step in the right direction to bring success to Hillsborough next season.