Peterborough United have successfully signed former Millwall and Gillingham midfielder Ben Thompson, who has joined on an initial two-year deal.

The Posh have added more strength and depth to their side ahead of their 2022/23 campaign, acquiring Thompson on a free transfer at the end of his contract with the Gills.

The 26-year-old already has a wealth of experience to his name, racking up a total of 175 appearances and 12 goals during his time at The Den. Thompson will surely be aiming to redeem himself after a lacklustre stint with Gillingham, struggling to make an impact before their relegation to League Two.

Thompson has become Grant McCann’s first signing of the summer, adding some much-needed depth to the Peterborough United midfield.

Regarding the acquisition of Thompson, McCann commented:

“Ben is a player we have admired for a long time…he is aggressive in everything that he does, he plays on the front foot and has a great ability to drive at people with the ball.”

The 26-year-old is surely a welcomed addition to a Posh squad that were unable to prevent themselves from falling into the relegation zone last season.

With the leadership qualities and experience that McCann brings to the managerial role, this signing could be a statement to rival League One clubs that Peterborough United mean business next season.

What could Thompson bring to Peterborough United?

Thompson has already proven himself to be a reliable and consistent performer and also has a plethora of Championship appearances to his name during his stint with Millwall.

The Sidcup-born ace is an aggressive footballer who never shies away from a crucial challenge to help his side win all three points. The former Portsmouth loan ace is also capable of creating chances himself, utilising his pace to assist his team in the final third.

With Thompson being McCann’s first confirmed signing this summer, the Posh boss will undoubtedly be aiming to bring in a number of new faces and possible big hitters to aid Peterborough United in their fight to return to the Championship at the first time of asking.