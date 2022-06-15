Vincent Kompany has finally been named as Burnley’s new manager after an extensive period of negotiations between the relevant parties.

Burnley will be hoping the Belgian boss can lead a successful new era at Turf Moor after their decision to part ways with Sean Dyche.

It looks set to be a tough test for the Manchester City legend, but a strong summer transfer window could help the Clarets prepare for the new season to stand them in good stead for a promotion push.

After spending the last two years in the Belgian Pro League as Anderlecht boss, Kompany will have a good knowledge of the top players in the division. With that in mind, here are three he should consider bringing over to Burnley…

Hugo Cuypers

25-year-old centre-forward Cuypers managed 13 goals and 10 assists for KV Mechelen last season, enjoying a strong first season with the club after his summer 2021 move from Olympiacos.

His unselfish play style sees him act as a creator for those around him while also showing a willingness to press from the from. Cuypers is a strong finisher on either foot too and could be an interesting option for Burnley to consider.

Adem Zorgane

Zorgane is an energetic, well-rounded central midfielder that has plenty of time to grow and develop at the age of just 22.

His composure and ability on the ball rarely see him misplace a pass, possessing an eye for a long ball while showing a willingness to get stuck in, averaging 2.2 tackles per game over the course of the 2021/22 season (SofaScore). Zorgane looks to be a player that could play at a higher level sooner rather than later despite only being with RSC Charleroi for a year.

Cameron Humphreys

A whole host of English sides have been linked with Humphreys this summer with his Zulte Waregem deal expiring this summer.

However, Burnley’s appointment of Kompany could work in their favour if they target a deal. The 23-year-old centre-back was in Manchester City’s youth ranks during Kompany’s prime with the Citizens, so there may already be a relationship between the two.

He’s comfortable on the ball, averaging 47.9 touches per game last season while also showing his aerial ability by winning 71% of his aerial duels (SofaScore).