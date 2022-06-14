Bournemouth are now leading the race for Blackburn Rovers’ departing star Joe Rothwell, with Football Insider stating advanced negotiations are taking place.

Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Fulham are all gearing up for life in the Premier League after winning promotion.

All three will be hoping some fresh faces can come through the doors this summer to prepare them for the new season, and all three have been mentioned as candidates to sign midfielder Rothwell, who will be leaving Blackburn Rovers this summer.

A report from TEAMtalk claimed at the start of the month that Nottingham Forest were set to bring the former Manchester United man in.

But now, a fresh report from Football Insider has now said that it is Bournemouth who are leading the race for Rothwell’s signature, with advanced talks underway over a summer move to Dean Court.

The Cherries are said to be confident of recruiting the departing Blackburn Rovers star as they bid to close out a deal to bring him up to the Premier League with them.

Ready for the jump up?

Rothwell was among the star performers for Blackburn Rovers last season, cementing his place as one of the key players at Ewood Park under the management of Tony Mowbray.

With his deal up this summer, it seems the perfect time for him to make the move back up to the Premier League after leaving Manchester United as a youngster six years ago.

He will be determined to prove his Premier League quality after a starring stint with Blackburn Rovers.

His dynamic runs from midfield made him a nuisance for Championship defences and whoever strikes a deal to sign him this summer will be hoping he can emulate those performances in England’s top tier next season should he make the step up.