QPR have opened talks to sign Chelsea’s departing centre-back Jake Clarke-Salter, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

QPR will be in the market for new additions this summer as Michael Beale looks to make an impact on the squad at Loftus Road.

The free transfer market will be a fruitful area the new R’s boss can exploit to shape the team to his liking without spending too much, and one player who could be a great option is centre-back Clarke-Salter.

The 24-year-old will be leaving Chelsea this summer and has already been linked with Coventry City and Sheffield United.

But now, as per a report from Football Insider, it’s QPR who have opened talks over a deal to sign the departing defender.

The R’s and Clarke-Salter’s representatives are in ongoing discussions over a potential deal, so it will be interesting to see if an agreement can be struck to bring the Carshalton-born ace to West London.

The battle for Clarke-Salter…

With QPR now entering the fight for Clarke-Salter’s services, it seems the defender has plenty of options available to him this summer.

He has spent plenty of time away from Chelsea on loan over the course of his career so far but with a permanent departure on the horizon, the 2022/23 campaign will mark the start of a new chapter in the former England youth international’s career.

Clarke-Salter thoroughly impressed in his time on loan with Coventry City last season, so it doesn’t come as much of a surprise to see that he has plenty of suitors heading into the new campaign.