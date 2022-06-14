QPR have confirmed youngsters Kieran Petrie and Jabari Christmas have joined the club’s U18s ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

QPR decided to part ways with Mark Warburton at the end of last season, with Michael Beale coming in as his replacement.

The 41-year-old has experience of working with some top young talents having spent time in Chelsea and Liverpool’s youth set-ups so it will be hoped that some top R’s youngsters can progress under his management at Loftus Road.

Now, ahead of the new campaign, it has been confirmed two new faces have joined the club’s youth ranks.

QPR have announced on their official club website that 17-year-old duo Petrie and Christmas have arrived in West London, coming in to join Rangers’ U18s side. Petrie, a forward, joins after spells in Arsenal and Swansea City’s youth ranks while Christmas signs from the Kinetic Foundation after a successful trial.

The path to the first-team…

Some solid QPR academy talents have made their way through the youth ranks and into the first-team over the years.

Eberechi Eze and Ilias Chair are two of the most recent examples, with Eze going on to earn a move to the Premier League with Crystal Palace.

Now that Beale is at the helm, it will be hoped that he shows a willingness to dip into the club’s youth ranks and hand chances to up-and-coming youngsters. His ability to develop talents could bear plenty of fruit for the R’s moving forward, and it will be hoped that new signings Petrie and Christmas can follow the path to the first-team just as many have before.