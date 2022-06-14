Middlesbrough wing-back Djed Spence favours a move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, reports The Athletic.

Spence, 21, is wanted by a horde of Premier League teams. The youngster played a key role in Nottingham Forest’s promotion to the Premier League last season, and was linked with a Premier League move throughout.

Teams like Arsenal, Manchester United and even Manchester City have all been mentioned, with plenty of interest coming from abroad too.

And Nottingham Forest fancied their chances of a permanent signing after securing their promotion.

But Tottenham have long looked like the favourites to sign Spence and now, The Athletic has revealed that Spence favours a move to north London his summer.

They write that Spence has ‘express a preference’ to join Antonio Conte’s side, and that Spurs are in talks with Middlesbrough over a deal, but an agreement is yet to be reached.

Spence edging closer to Spurs move…

Spence and Spurs looks like a great fit. Spence showed last season in the Championship that he has all the attributes of a top Premier League wing-back, which is something Spurs desperately need.

Should they bring him in then it will give them a solid right wing-back for years to come. As for Middlesbrough, they’ll be keen to get this deal over the line soon so that they can get started on their own summer transfer plans.

It’s already been reported that any money made from the Spence sale this summer will go towards transfers, which will give Boro boss Chris Wilder a good amount to go spending with in his and Middlesbrough’s pursuit of Premier League football.

Boro will want to get a deal done quickly, but they’ll also want to get the right amount of money for the player.