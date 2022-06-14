Tranmere Rovers have seen off competition to sign defender Ethan Bristow after his Reading release, it has been confirmed.

Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon has wasted no time in bringing in some fresh recruits ahead of the new season after the Whites finished just two points away from the play-off spots in 9th last season.

Now, another new face has come through the doors at Prenton Park.

As announced on the club’s official website on Tuesday afternoon, young left-back Bristow has completed a move to Tranmere Rovers following his departure from Championship side Reading.

Bristow has signed a two-year deal with the League Two side, keeping him on board until 2024.

The club’s statement says Bristow had offers from ‘a top Premier League club and a Championship side’ before ultimately deciding to link up with Mellon and co, seeing it as the best opportunity for him to continue his development.

More on Bristow…

At only 20, this move comes at an important time for the Maidenhead-born left-back.

He will be keen to kick on with his development and forge a senior career in the EFL after being let go by Reading, for whom he played 11 first-team games while picking up much of his game time with the U18s and U23s.

Bristoe describes himself as an attack-minded full-back using his pace to bomb up and down the left-hand side, so it will be hoped his energy and forward-thinking style of play can be of importance to Tranmere Rovers in the years to come.