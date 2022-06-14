Peterborough United have tried to offload attacker Kai Corbett to Bradford City on loan without success, as detailed in a report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

Peterborough United have looked to fix up a temporary switch for the youngster ahead of next season.

However, he will not be making the move to Valley Parade as things stand.

Corbett, 19, has been on the books at London Road since November last year.

Peterborough United situation

Peterborough United signed the teenager to initially bolster their U23s ranks.

Corbett has had an interesting career to date and had a spell in the academy at Barcelona having spent his childhood in Spain.

He moved to England and played for the likes of Chelsea, Southampton, Arsenal and Reading before linking up with previous club West Ham United in 2014.

The forward then spent seven years with the Hammers and was a regular for the London outfit at various youth levels before he was given the green light to leave before his switch to the Posh.

Corbett made his first and only appearance for the Cambridgeshire outfit in the last campaign in a Championship fixture against Barnsley.

A loan move away next term would enable him to get some more experience under his belt and would free up a space in attack for Grant McCann’s side to bring someone else in.

Bradford City have been mentioned as a potential destination but the Peterborough Telegraph suggest a switch to Yorkshire is off the cards.