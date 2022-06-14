Burnley have appointed former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany as their new manager.

Following relegation into the Championship, Burnley were linked with the surprise appointment of Kompany.

The Belgian had been in his home country managing Anderlecht but he’s now returned to England, with Burnley announcing his appointment earlier today.

He enjoyed good success at Anderlecht and regularly poached youngsters from Manchester City to bolster his side, so expect him to do the same at Turf Moor.

Here we look at three Manchester City youngsters Kompany could bring to Burnley this summer…

Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Harwood-Bellis has already been linked with a move to Burnley this summer. The Sun said that Kompany would bring the defender to Burnley upon his eventual appointment, having had him at Anderlecht briefly.

The England U21 man has previously spent time on loan in the Championship with both Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City and looks as though he could be heading out on loan again this summer.

James McAtee

Another England U21 man, McAtee is someone who City fans are really excited about. The winger actually made his Premier League debut last season, featuring twice in the top flight for Pep Guardiola’s side despite having never made a first-team appearance anywhere.

Last season he was linked with a loan move to Swansea City which didn’t materialise, and this time round he’s being linked with Huddersfield Town.

But Kompany’s arrival at Burnley could give McAtee the ideal temporary home for the 2022/23 campaign.

Tommy Doyle

Doyle, yet another England U21 man to feature on this list, spent time on loan with both Hamburger SV and Cardiff City last season.

With the Welsh club, Doyle featured 19 times in the league, scoring twice and assisting three from midfield. Reports ahead of this summer claimed that City would send him out on loan to the Championship again this summer, and he’s yet another promising youngster who Kompany could look to bring to Turf Moor this summer.

Kompany’s City connection could certainly give Burnley an advantage in the transfer market this summer, with the Premier League club having a number of exciting prospects who look set for Championship loans.