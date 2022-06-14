Fleetwood Town target Aiden McGeady is believed to be keen on moving back up to Scotland, as per a report by the Edinburgh Evening News.

Fleetwood Town may have to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements this summer.

Released Sunderland man McGeady, 36, is said to be on the radar of the Cod Army ahead of next season, as reported by the Scottish Sun.

The veteran has also been linked with Hibernian and Lee Johnson’s side are still in pursuit of him as things stand.

Fleetwood Town latest

Fleetwood Town are gearing up for Scott Brown’s first season in charge and have already bolstered their squad by landing defender Shaun Rooney and midfielder Josh Vela from St Johnstone and Shrewsbury Town respectively.

You can see why McGeady has been mentioned as a potential target for the North West club. He played with their new boss at Celtic, is vastly experienced and has proven over the past few years that he is showing no signs of hanging up his boots just yet.

The Republic of Ireland international has spent the past five years with Sunderland and has made 149 appearances for the Black Cats in all competitions, chipping in with 36 goals and 34 assists.

However, if his intention is to move back up the border this summer then a move to Fleetwood Town is off the cards.

They have also missed out on landing Regan Charles-Cook from Ross County with the highly-rated attacking midfielder making the move abroad to Belgium with Eupen instead.