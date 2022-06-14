Bristol City could yet be dark horses in the 2022/23 Championship season, after an impressive start to the summer transfer window.

So far, Nigel Pearson has welcomed all of Kal Naismith, Mark Sykes and Kane Wilson to Bristol City. And it doesn’t look like their transfer business is done just yet, with several other names being linked with a move to the club.

Reports from this morning have claimed that Bristol City are battling the likes of Swansea City and Preston North End for the signing of MK Dons right-back Tennai Watson, who played 29 times in the third tier last season to help his club claim a top-six finish.

Also this morning, Mail Online revealed that the Robins have lodged a transfer offer for PEC Zwolle defender Kenneth Paal, who is set to become a free agent at the end of this month – Barnsley are also keen on the 25-year-old.

Elsewhere, Gregor MacGregor has revealed some interesting Bristol City news recently.

He says that the club has rejected a £9million offer for Antoine Semenyo, who’s been linked to a number of clubs over the past few months.

The likes of Celtic and West Ham have been monitoring the Ghana international’s future, but it doesn’t look like Bristol City will let him go on the cheap this summer.

And MacGregor also revealed that the club has held talks with several out-of-contract central midfield players, with that being an area that Pearson wants to bolster ahead of the next season.

There’s certainly a lot going on at Ashton Gate at the minute, with the club’s transfer business so far this summer giving fans optimism for the 2022/23 campaign.