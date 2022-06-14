FC Halifax Town boss Chris Millington says Harrogate Town’s Danilo Orsi is a player they are ‘aware’ of.

The striker has been put on the transfer list by Harrogate Town this summer.

Orsi, 26, is being allowed to leave the Sulphurites after spending the second-half of last season on loan at Boreham Wood.

A report by the Harrogate Advertiser last week reported that he is in talks with several National League clubs at the moment as he weighs up his next move in the game.

Millington has commented on whether Halifax could be one of the interested parties and has said, as per the Halifax Courier: