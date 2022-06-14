‘Somebody we’re aware of’ – FC Halifax Town boss on availability of Harrogate Town striker Danilo Orsi
FC Halifax Town boss Chris Millington says Harrogate Town’s Danilo Orsi is a player they are ‘aware’ of.
The striker has been put on the transfer list by Harrogate Town this summer.
Orsi, 26, is being allowed to leave the Sulphurites after spending the second-half of last season on loan at Boreham Wood.
A report by the Harrogate Advertiser last week reported that he is in talks with several National League clubs at the moment as he weighs up his next move in the game.
Millington has commented on whether Halifax could be one of the interested parties and has said, as per the Halifax Courier:
“He’s somebody who has obviously been successful in the National League and is now trying to carve out a career in the Football League.
“He’s somebody we’re aware of but we believe he’s happy at Harrogate Town at the moment.”
The Shaymen’s new manager believes Orsi is happy with Simon Weaver’s side at the moment.
He still has another year left on his contract with the Yorkshire club but his future there is up in the air right now.
What next for the Harrogate Town man?
Halifax need some attacking reinforcements after Billy Waters left them for League Two side Barrow earlier this month.
Orsi would fit the bill and a switch to the Shay would suit all parties as Harrogate Town would get him off the wage bill and space would be cleared in their squad.
They only signed him last July but he has only managed to score one in 10 league games.
The former Hampton and Richmond Borough and Maidenhead United man then switched to Boreham Wood in the last January window and found the net twice for the London outfit.