Fulham have joined Wolves in the chase to sign Sporting CP standout Joao Palhinha, as per Portuguese news outlet A Bola.

Fulham boss Marco Silva will be determined to freshen up his ranks with some new signings this summer.

The Cottagers will be keen to add some real quality and pedigree before embarking on life in the Premier League again as they bid to avoid another difficult season in England’s top tier.

A whole host of players have been mentioned as Fulham targets and now, Sporting CP star Palhinha has been linked with the club.

Portuguese news outlet A Bola has said the Cottagers are trying to hijack Wolves’ pursuit of the defensive midfielder after he enjoyed another strong season in Liga Portugal. Fulham have made their interest formal and are reportedly willing to pay €18m (around £15.5m) upfront.

The 26-year-old was a key figure in front of Sporting CP’s backline, chipping in with three goals too.

Palhinha has long been one of Liga Portugal’s standout midfielders and he looks destined for a shot in a major league, with Fulham now keen on bringing him to the Premier League.

A smart target?

Fulham’s Premier League seasons of late have seen them struggle across the pitch, but bringing in a player of Palhinha’s ilk will provide some much-needed protection for their backline.

Silva’s defence was strong in the Championship with Tosin Adarabioyo and Tim Ream starring at the heart of his back four, but the Premier League presents a whole new challenge and having a solid defensive midfielder will play a key role in protecting them.

Fulham face competition for his signature with Wolves working on a deal, but Palhinha would certainly be an eye-catching addition for Silva and co.