Hull City reporter Baz Cooper says Michael Smith is not a name he has been made aware of amid his links to the Tigers.

Hull City have been linked with a move for the Rotherham United striker.

Smith, 30, is out of contract at the end of the month and is due to become a free agent.

However, Hull Daily Mail’s Cooper has seemingly poured cold water on the speculation (see tweet below):

He's not a name that I've been made aware of, and certainly wasn't as of yesterday morning. — Baz Cooper (@bazdjcooper) June 13, 2022

Hull City being patient

Hull City fans are understandably excited ahead of next season as the club prepares for their first full campaign under the ownership of Acun Ilicali.

Lots of players have been linked since the end of last term but the club are still yet to announce a signing despite them due to return to pre-season this month.

The Tigers are also yet to announce their pre-season fixtures.

Smith became the latest name to reportedly emerge on Shota Arveladze’s radar, with Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City also mentioned as potential suitors.

The North East-born attacker fired 25 goals in all competitions to fire Rotherham United to promotion from League One in this past season and the Millers are facing a real battle to hold on to him right now.

Hull City are in need of some striking reinforcements following the departure of Tom Eaves and Marcus Forss’ return to Brentford.

However, Cooper has said that Smith is not a player he has heard about in regards to being a target so the search for signings continues.