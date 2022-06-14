Coventry City defender Julien Dacosta is drawing interest from a number of League One and League Two sides this summer, Coventry Live has reported.

Coventry City recruited Dacosta back in 2020, bringing him in from Chamois Niort on a low-risk, free transfer deal.

Since then, the Frenchman has played 24 times for the Sky Blues, struggling to make an impact under Mark Robins and eventually heading on loan to Portuguese side Portimonense SC back in January.

Now back with Coventry City, Dacosta has 12 months remaining on his deal with the club, but it seems a departure is on the cards this summer.

The Sky Blues are ready to let the right-back move on this summer given his place in Robins’ pecking order and now, Coventry Live has said that the 25-year-old is drawing interest from a number of clubs in the EFL.

League One and League Two sides are said to be keen on Dacosta, though ‘there is nothing concrete’ at this stage.

The right move for all?

Dacosta clearly doesn’t figure in Robins’ plans at Coventry City moving forward, so it seems a summer departure would make sense for all parties.

The Marseille-born man is at the age where he still has time to maximise his potential and kick his career back into action. But, if he isn’t going to get regular game time with the Sky Blues, he will need to try his luck elsewhere.

From the club’s perspective, holding onto him for another year would see him move on for nothing, so selling him this summer can land them a profit on Dacosta.