Swansea City have recently been linked with a number of potential new signings, with the transfer window now officially open.

The summer transfer window opened last Friday. Swansea City look to be playing their cards close to their chest for the time being, but the transfer rumours are slowly starting to circulate.

At the end of last week, the Swans were linked with a surprise move for Sunderland’s Lynden Gooch.

The American winger is out of contract at the Stadium of Light at the end of this month and WalesOnline say that Swansea City would like to bring him to Wales on a free transfer this summer.

This week, Swansea City have been linked with another couple of players in Troy Parrott and Tennai Watson.

Spurs are set to send Parrott out on loan again this summer after his impressive stint with MK Dons last season, and Swansea are among a number of Championship sides said to be keen.

And Watson, currently at MK Dons, is now being linked with the likes of Swansea City, Bristol City and Preston North End – the former Reading right-back featured 29 times in League One last season.

Lastly, the Swans continue to be linked with Gillingham defender Jack Tucker, but again, Martin’s side face some stiff competition for the signing.

There’s a lot of rumours flying about at the minute. Swansea City could pull off some impressive signings this summer but they need to move quickly, or risk losing out on all their transfer targets to their Championship competitors.