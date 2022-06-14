Cardiff City will not be looking to revisit their previous interest in Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis as it stands, Wales Online has reported.

Cardiff City have wasted no time in bringing in fresh faces this summer, and Steve Morison won’t be looking to stop yet.

A whole host of players have been mentioned as options for the Bluebirds, but one player who it seems is not currently on their radar is Portsmouth star Curtis, who was said to be on the Welsh club’s radar last summer.

Wales Online has reported that as it stands, there is no indication that Cardiff City will be reviving their previous interest in the Irish winger amid reports revealing that he is poised to leave Fratton Park ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Curtis could be available for only around £500,000, making for a good bargain for someone this summer.

Looking elsewhere?

While Curtis could prove to be a smart pick-up for a club like Cardiff City this summer, he was linked with the Bluebirds back when Mick McCarthy was in charge, and it’s clear to see Morison is taking the club in a very different direction.

The Portsmouth star has earned the chance to make the step up to the Championship though.

He managed 10 goals and eight assists in 48 appearances last season to take him to 50 goals and 39 assists in 190 games for Pompey since joining in 2018.

However, it seems Cardiff City will not be reigniting their interest in the 26-year-old, despite the fact he is set to head for pastures new this summer.