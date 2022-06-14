Fulham are ‘trying hard’ to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Bern Leno, says his representative.

Leno, 30, has fallen well out of favour at Arsenal. The arrival of Aaron Ramsdale last summer threw the German out of contention, limiting him to just four Premier League appearances during the 2021/22 season.

Last week, Fulham were linked with a surprise move for Leno. Marco Silva’s side are returning to the Premier League and it looks like they have a new goalkeeper in their sights, with Lazio’s Thomas Strakosha having been heavily linked.

But that move might take a backseat whilst Fulham try their luck with Leno.

Speaking to German outlet Bild (via Metro), Leno’s representative Joannis Koukoutrigas has said that Fulham are ‘trying hard’ to sign Leno this summer, but that the Whites face competition from a number of other clubs.

Could Fulham sign Leno?

Leno will surely be on big money at Arsenal, and so that could be the biggest obstacle for Fulham to overcome if they want to bring in the German.

There’s no doubting his Premier League pedigree or the fact that he’d be a quality signing for Fulham. It looks like he might fancy a summer move as well with Ramsdale having claimed the goalkeeping spot under Mikel Arteta.

Fulham aren’t alone in their pursuit of Leno, understandably, and Fulham have been linked with other goalkeeper targets so far this summer, so it’s difficult to make much of their links to Leno.

But his agent says that the Whites are trying hard to sign Leno and if that’s true, then it could suggest that Fulham do have the financial might to bring him in, and that Leno may be keen.