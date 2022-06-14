Stoke City have announced that midfielder Lewis Baker has penned a new contract with the club, keeping him on board until the summer of 2025.

Stoke City recruited Baker from Chelsea in January, bringing him in on a permanent basis.

The move came after a whole host of temporary spells away from Stamford Bridge for the midfielder, and it’s safe to say he has made a good impression with the Potters thus far. Baker managed seven goals and two assists in 20 outings over the second half of last season.

Now, his efforts have been rewarded with a new contract.

Stoke City announced on their official club website on Tuesday morning that Baker has put pen to paper on a new contract that will see him remain on board until the summer of 2025.

Kicking on with the Potters

Baker long looked like a player destined for a promising future but many of his spells away from Chelsea failed to bear fruit.

However, with Stoke City, the 27-year-old has looked like a player brimming with confidence, becoming a popular figure among supporters and a key player on the pitch with a string of strong performances.

If he can maintain those levels over next season then it will be a huge boost to the Potters in their efforts to finally make a serious push for promotion, with Michael O’Neill sure to target some fresh additions while bidding to keep key players at Stoke City.