West Brom have plenty of work to do this summer, with Steve Bruce planning a rebuild of the Midlands club.

Bruce has so far proved a divisive figure among West Brom fans. Upon his arrival, the club tumbled out of top-six contention, but results steadied towards the end of the campaign.

This summer was always going to be a busy one and so far, the Baggies have been linked with some exciting potential new signings, with John Swift having already signed on a free transfer.

And another name recently being linked with a move to The Hawthorns is Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle.

The former Baggie looks to be surplus to requirements at St James’ Park and recent reports say that West Brom are looking into a potential swoop for the now 32-year-old.

And Bruce could raid his former club for another player this summer, with his West Brom side said to be among a number of clubs to have made contact with the Magpies over a potential loan move for youngster Elliot Anderson.

Meanwhile, another name linked with a move to The Hawthorns is Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury, but the Baggies now face competition from Middlesbrough with reports crediting Chris Wilder’s side with an interest in the midfielder.

Lastly, it was claimed last week that Portsmouth are keen on signing West Brom goalkeeper Josh Griffiths on loan ahead of next season.

There’s plenty of rumours coming out of West Brom at the moment and that could suggest that Bruce’s summer transfer plans are well underway – but some more new faces need to arrive before fans get too excited for the 2022/23 campaign.