Bristol City have lodged an offer for PEC Zwolle defender Kenneth Paal, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Bristol City are looking to beat Barnsley to land the Eredivisie man.

Paal, 25, is out of contract at the end of the month and is currently due to become a free agent.

The Robins have made the first move to try and lure him to England ahead of next season.

Bristol City and Barnsley battling it out

Bristol City could see Paal as someone to add more competition and depth to their options in defence as they prepare for another campaign in the Championship under Nigel Pearson.

Barnsley, on the other hand, will be playing their football in League One next term following their relegation and will be looking to mount an immediate promotion push.

The Tykes were linked with the full-back last summer but he didn’t end up moving to Oakwell.

Paal has been on the books at PEC Zwolle since 2019 and has made 105 appearances for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with three goals and seven assists.

He started his career at PSV but only ended up playing five times for their first-team before moving on to his current club.

The former Holland youth international has an offer to come over to England now with Bristol City looking to bring him to Ashton Gate. However, they will have to see off potential competition from Barnsley first.