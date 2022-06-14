Blackburn Rovers will be kicking their post-Tony Mowbray era into action after confirming Jon Dahl Tomasson as the new head coach at Ewood Park.

Tomasson arrives on a three-year deal and will now turn his attention to preparing his Blackburn Rovers side for the 2022/23 campaign.

The 45-year-old will be tasked with replacing some key players and strengthening some vital areas this summer, and it could be wise for him to look to his native for some smart signings.

Here, we look at three Danish stars Blackburn Rovers’ new boss Tomasson should cast his eye over this summer…

Jens Stryger Larsen

Ryan Nyambe’s future with Rovers remains unresolved and Deyo Zeefuik will be returning to Hertha Berlin after his loan, so a new right-sided defender wouldn’t go amiss.

Stryger Larsen could be a smart option to target for Tomasson. His versatility sees him operate as a full-back or a wing-back on either side, though the right is his natural side. He can even fill in at centre-back too and with his Udinese deal expiring, the 31-year-old’s pedigree and versatility could make him a valuable addition.

Albert Gronbaek

At only 21, Gronbaek still has the best years of his career ahead of him and could be a really intriguing player to look at for Blackburn Rovers.

Able to play as a central midfielder or out on the wing, what stands out about the Aarhus GF man is his dribbling ability. He averages 1.1 successful dribbles per game and wins 5.1 duels per game (SofaScore), also managing three goals and five assists last season. The Danish youth international’s attacking instincts can see him compared to the departing Joe Rothwell, and he still has plenty of time to get better.

Sebastian Jorgensen

Although Blackburn Rovers don’t really need a winger with the likes of Ryan Hedges, Tyrhys Dolan and Dilan Markanday on the books, Jorgensen could be an exciting addition to Tomasson’s side.

The 21-year-old scored 13 goals and laid on nine assists in 34 outings for Silkeborg IF last season but his creative ability could really get the best out of Ben Brereton Diaz and Sam Gallagher. Jorgensen averaged 2.1 key passes per game last season and created 10 big chances (SofaScore). Like Gronbaek, he has plenty of time to develop and maximise his potential too, making him an exciting option to consider.