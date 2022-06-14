Bristol City, Preston North End and Swansea City are among the Championship clubs monitoring MK Dons’ Tennai Watson, reports claim.

Watson, 25, has just capped a solid season with MK Dons in League One. The right-sided defender is a product of the Reading youth academy but spent most of his time out on loan from the club.

Last summer though, Watson secured his permanent exit from the club and has since established himself with MK Dons in League One, who crashed out of the play-off semi-finals at the hands of Wycombe Wanderers last season.

Now though, reports are claiming that a number of Championship clubs are keen on Watson, including Bristol City, Preston North End and Swansea City.

All three sides look set for busy summers, with Bristol City having made a particularly impressive start to the summer transfer window, whilst Preston look to be closing in on a number of new signings themselves.

Swansea City meanwhile are managed by a former MK Dons boss in Russell Martin, and so that link makes sense.

A risky signing?

Watson hasn’t gained all that much experience for a 25-year-old footballer. He’s barely played any Championship football but his last season with MK Dons saw him settle down, and he showed a lot of potential.

He did have spells in and out of the team though, and he remains under contract with MK Dons for another year, so a transfer fee would be needed here.

That might rule the likes of Swansea City out of this race, with the Welsh club looking as though they might have to sell before they do any real business this summer.

Watson is certainly a player who’s showing potential though, so we could yet see him in the Championship next season.