Crewe Alexandra have signed Charlie Colkett following his departure from Cheltenham Town, as announced by their official club website.

Crewe Alexandra have swooped to land the midfielder on a free transfer.

Colkett, 25, parted company with the Robins at the end of last season.

He has now quickly found himself a new home and has penned a two-year contract at Gresty Road.

Latest addition for Crewe Alexandra

Crewe Alexandra aren’t messing around at the moment and have now brought in four new signings since their relegation from League One.

The Cheshire outfit are preparing for Alex Morris’ first full season at the helm and will be eyeing an immediate promotion from League Two.

Colkett has joined Kelvin Mellor, Conor Thomas and Courtney Baker-Richardson in linking up with the Railwaymen.

The Londoner will provide the Alex with more competition and depth in the middle of the park.

He rose up through the youth ranks at Chelsea but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League side and instead gained experience out on loan at Bristol Rovers, Vitesse and Swindon Town.

Colkett left Stamford Bridge in 2019 and spent three years in Sweden with Östersunds FK before moving back to England in January to join Cheltenham Town.

The ex-England youth international spent the second-half of the past campaign with the Robins in the third tier and made nine appearances.

He is now embarking on a new chapter in his career at Crewe Alexandra as they continue their recruitment drive.