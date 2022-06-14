Leicester City’s George Hirst says he will ‘see what happens’ this summer amid links to Football League clubs.

Leicester City loaned him out to Portsmouth for the whole of last season and he is now back with his parent club.

Hirst, 23, is wanted back by Danny Cowley’s side on a permanent basis.

He is also reported to be on the radar of their fellow League One outfit Ipswich Town.

The striker has provided this update in his situation, as per the Foxes’ official club website:

“Now it’s just about keeping fit and getting back to Leicester, seeing what happens in the summer and trying to show the best version of myself when I go back. It’s been a good off-season so far. I’ve done my running and enjoyed some time off.

“It’s crazy for a footballer during the season, but I can’t wait to get back at it now, get back into the swing of things and get going again.”

Portsmouth or Ipswich Town to swoop in?

Portsmouth swooped to land him last summer to bolster their attacking options and he initially struggled to hit the ground running at Fratton Park.

However, he soon found his feet and went on to score 15 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions.

You can see why the Hampshire side want him back on a long-term basis as he is a decent age, has potential to grow and develop even more and already knows the club and their players.

However, Ipswich Town could try and battle it out with their league rivals and lure him to Portman Road. The Tractor Boys are preparing for their first full campaign under the management of Kieran McKenna and have also signed Freddie Ladapo and Dom Ball.

Hirst has been on the books at Leicester City since 2019 having previously had spells at Sheffield Wednesday and OH Leuven.

He has played twice for the Premier League side since his move and also had a loan stint away at Rotherham United to gain experience a couple of years ago.