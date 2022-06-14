West Brom are understood to be among the clubs who have made contact with Newcastle United officials about the availability of Elliot Anderson, as detailed in a report by the Northern Echo.

West Brom are interested in loaning in the attacking midfielder this summer.

Anderson, 19, is a player who the Baggies’ boss Steve Bruce knows all about from his days as manager at St James’ Park.

The Northern Echo claim Sheffield Wednesday, Reading and Stoke City have also expressed their desire to his current club about their intentions to land him ahead of next season.

West Brom eyeing more signings

West Brom have so far managed to sign attacking midfielder John Swift on a free transfer from Reading as they prepare for Bruce’s first full season at the helm.

He is a manager who knows what it takes to get out of the Championship having guided both Birmingham City and Hull City to promotion to the Premier League on two occasions.

Anderson could be seen as someone to bolster their attacking options and inject some more quality into their ranks.

The promising teenager spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan in League Two at Bristol Rovers and helped them go up under Joey Barton.

He rocked up at the Memorial Ground during the last January transfer window and went on to score eight goals in 21 games.

Newcastle United have a big decision on what to do with him next and West Brom are reported to have made contact with the North East outfit.