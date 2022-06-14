Middlesbrough, Cardiff City and MK Dons are eyeing up West Ham United talent Aji Alese, who could be available on loan this summer.

Middlesbrough and Cardiff City will both be looking to scrap at the upper end of the Championship table next season.

Boro just missed out on the play-offs while the Bluebirds endured an underwhelming campaign, though they are looking towards a promising future under Steve Morison and enjoyed a busy start to the summer window.

Now, it has been claimed by Football League World that both sides have identified West Ham talent Alese as a potential target.

Middlesbrough and Cardiff City are said to be alongside League One side MK Dons in eyeing the 21-year-old centre-back. It is added that the Hammers are yet to make a decision on the promising defender’s immediate future, but if he is to make a summer move, it will be a loan.

One to watch in years to come…

Alese only has two first-team appearances to his name for West Ham but he could be one to keep an eye on in the future.

He has been in and around David Moyes’ senior side, making the bench on a number of occasions last season while playing 90 minutes in a Europa League group stage clash with Dinamo Zagreb too.

The centre-back is vastly experienced at youth level and has spent spells on loan with Accrington Stanley and Cambridge United before but it remains to be seen that West Ham have planned for his future, with Middlesbrough, Cardiff City and MK Dons all showing an interest in his situation.