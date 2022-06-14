AFC Wimbledon have joined the race to land Rangers winger Josh McPake, according to a report by Football Insider.

AFC Wimbledon are interested in a move for the youngster after their relegation to League Two.

McPake, 20, is back at Ibrox and is a man-demand this summer after loan spells away at Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers respectively last season.

He has been linked with fourth tier clubs Stockport County, Crewe Alexandra, Crawley Town and Hartlepool United.

AFC Wimbledon identify new target

AFC Wimbledon have a big summer ahead as their new boss Johnnie Jackson looks to put his own stamp on the squad.

The Dons have so far managed to sign experienced defender Alex Pearce following his exit from Millwall as they look to mount an immediate promotion push to League One.

They could now see McPake as someone to bolster their attacking options and he has a point to prove in the Football League with his loan spells last season not going to plan.

He has been with Rangers for his whole career to date and still has another couple of years left on his contract with the Scottish Premiership runners-up.

McPake has played once for their first-team and is no stranger to going out on loan having had stints at Dundee, Greenock Morton and Harrogate Town as well in the past.

AFC Wimbledon are the latest club to be credited with an interest but may have to bat away competition from the likes of Stockport County, Crewe Alexandra, Crawley Town and Hartlepool United for his signature.