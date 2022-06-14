FC Halifax Town boss Chris Millington says he believes Huddersfield Town target Jesse Debrah will be staying this summer.

Huddersfield Town have been heavily linked with a move for the National League ace.

Debrah, 21, has been a hit since making the move up to Yorkshire and helped the Shaymen reach the play-offs last term.

He still has another year left on his contract after seeing his stay extended by a further 12 months last week.

Millington has provided this update on the defender’s situation, as per a report by the Halifax Courier:

“As far as I’m aware, he’s going to be with us, I’m planning to proceed with Jesse in the squad. I think there’s been a lot of noise around a number of our players for a few months, and the noise around Jesse is probably the loudest at the moment, and somehow that’s worked its way into the national press.