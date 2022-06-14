FC Halifax Town boss expects to keep hold of Huddersfield Town target Jesse Debrah for another year
FC Halifax Town boss Chris Millington says he believes Huddersfield Town target Jesse Debrah will be staying this summer.
Huddersfield Town have been heavily linked with a move for the National League ace.
Debrah, 21, has been a hit since making the move up to Yorkshire and helped the Shaymen reach the play-offs last term.
He still has another year left on his contract after seeing his stay extended by a further 12 months last week.
Millington has provided this update on the defender’s situation, as per a report by the Halifax Courier:
“As far as I’m aware, he’s going to be with us, I’m planning to proceed with Jesse in the squad. I think there’s been a lot of noise around a number of our players for a few months, and the noise around Jesse is probably the loudest at the moment, and somehow that’s worked its way into the national press.
“But I believe he will be with us.”
He added:
“There’s certainly been interest shown by Huddersfield but as far as I’m aware, that was an initial bit of interest which was a long way off anything close to a deal being done.
“So I’m preparing to start the season with Jesse in the squad.”
Who is Huddersfield Town target Debrah?
Debrah rose up through the academy at Millwall and was a regular for the Championship side at various youth levels.
The Londoner never made a senior appearance for the Lions though and was loaned out to Billericay Town in the National League South to get some game time under his belt.
He was then released by Gary Rowett’s side and had a spell at Dulwich Hamlet in non-league before moving up north.
The centre-back has since been a hit at The Shay and they are facing a battle to keep hold of him. However, their manager seems confident they will keep him for another campaign.
Huddersfield Town’s recruitment over the past year or so has been impressive and they could see Debrah as a decent long-term option.