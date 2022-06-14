Bournemouth’s recently released defender Brennan Camp has joined former loan club Eastleigh on a permanent basis, it has been confirmed.

Bournemouth announced their retained list last month after the climax of their 2021/22 campaign, moving on a number of players to free up some space in the squad for some fresh additions.

Among those let go was young defender Camp, who had spent three months on loan with Eastleigh over the second half of the season.

Now, it has been confirmed that after his departure from Dean Court, the Bournemouth academy graduate will be joining Eastleigh on a permanent basis.

The Spitfires announced the full-time signing of Camp on their official club website on Monday evening. The move will be made official when his contract with Bournemouth expires at the start of next month.

A new start for Camp

21-year-old Camp made two appearances for Bournemouth’s first-team before his departure and promising loan spells with Weymouth and Eastleigh stand him in good stead for a full-time step up to senior football.

Some young players have emerged as senior players since Scott Parker’s arrival but Camp will now be bidding to forge a career for himself away from the Cherries after a hefty 14 years with the club.

A move to familiar surroundings with Eastleigh will stand him in good stead ahead of the new season and Bournemouth will be hoping they aren’t left to rue letting the promising defender move on for nothing.