Stevenage have agreed to sign Aberdeen youngster Dean Campbell on loan, as per the Scottish Sun (live transfer blog, 13.06.22).

Stevenage are poised to see off competition from elsewhere to land the midfielder ahead of next season.

Campbell, 21, has been linked with fellow League Two sides Rochdale and Stockport County so far this summer.

He is being allowed to leave his parent club on a temporary basis to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

Stevenage agree new addition

Stevenage are preparing for their first full season under Steve Evans after he managed to keep them in the Football League last term.

Boro could see Campbell as someone to add more energy and enthusiasm into their midfield ranks in the next campaign.

Rochdale will have to look elsewhere for reinforcements in the middle of the park having have already brought in experienced pair Richard O’Donnell and Ethan Ebanks-Landell.

Stockport County, on the other hand, have lured Notts County striker Kyle Wootton to Edgeley Park in an ambitious deal.

Campbell won’t be making the move to either of the North West duo and will instead be heading down south to Hertfordshire.

He has been on the books of Aberdeen for his whole career to date and rose up through the academy of the Scottish Premiership side.

The Scotland youth international was handed his first-team debut against Celtic back in 2017 and has since made 76 more appearances for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with a single goal and assist.