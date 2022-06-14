Bradford City youngster Freddy Jeffreys is attracting interest from Fulham and Southampton, it has been claimed in a report from the Daily Mail.

Bradford City are gearing up for their first full season under Mark Hughes and it will be hoped that he can be the man to finally lead them back to League One and up the Football League ladder.

The Bantams will be hoping some new stars can arrive while key players are maintained. But now, it seems one of their top youngsters is drawing attention from elsewhere.

As claimed in a report from the Daily Mail, 16-year-old midfielder Jeffreys has emerged as a target for both Fulham and Southampton.

The Cottagers and the Saints have both produced some top young players in the past, either picking up starlets at a very young age and bringing them all the way through their ranks or recruiting them from other academies before developing them into future first-team players.

The duo are said to be battling for Jeffreys this summer, who has been featuring for Bradford City’s U19s despite being only 16.

One to hold onto?

As any club would, Bradford City will surely rather hold onto Jeffreys to bring him through their youth ranks and eventually into their first-team. It can be a real boost for fans to see one of their own come through the academy and blossom into a senior player.

However, the Bantams will know that a deal for the sought-after youngster could provide them with a welcome financial boost while giving Jeffreys the chance to continue his development at a top academy.

It remains to be seen how the links pan out, but it seems Fulham and Southampton will be vying for his signature.