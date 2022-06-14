Released Doncaster Rovers man Branden Horton is poised to join Chesterfield on a free transfer, as per a report by the Derbyshire Times.

The defender has held positive talks with the National League club.

Horton, 21, parted company with Donny at the end of last season following their relegation to League Two.

The Derbyshire Times say a move to the Spirerites now is expected to get over the line.

New move pending for the ex-Doncaster Rovers man

Doncaster Rovers have made the tough decision to cut ties with the full-back this summer and they announced that he would be leaving last month when they published their retained list.

Gary McSheffrey’s side have also let Cameron John, Fejiri Okenabirhie, Dan Gardner, Ed Williams, AJ Greaves and Lirak Hasani head out the exit door.

Horton is from Doncaster and joined his local side as a youngster before rising up through their academy.

He was a regular for the Yorkshire outfit at various youth levels before making a couple of first-team appearances in the cup in the 2018/19 season.

The left-back then had a couple of loan spells away in non-league at Gainsborough Trinity to get some experience under his belt.

Horton then returned to his parent club in 2020 and has since made 41 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with three goals from the back.

He has left now though and is wanted by Chesterfield as they prepare for their first full campaign under ex-Wigan Athletic, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook.