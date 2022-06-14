Jon Dahl Tomasson has been named as the new Blackburn Rovers manager.

The Dane replaces Tony Mowbray and marks the start of a new era at Ewood Park, with the club appointing a new director of football in Gregg Broughton too.

Rovers fans should have optimism for the future but there’s plenty of work to do before Tomasson has a side capable of challenging for promotion into the Premier League.

Here we look at three positions he needs to bolster this summer…

Centre-back

With Jan Paul van Hecke having returned to Brighton, and Darragh Lenihan looking set to leave, it leaves Tomasson with only Scott Wharton and Daniel Ayala as his only central defensive options.

And Ayala has recently been linked with a move away, so that means Tomasson could yet find himself with one centre-back.

There’s plenty of options on the free and loan market, so expect this to be an area where Rovers could add numerous players before the start of next season.

Right-back

And the same can be said of the right-back berth. Whilst at Malmo, Tomasson played with a back-four. He didn’t often utilise an attacking right wing-back like we see so often today.

With Ryan Nyambe looking set to leave ahead of his contract expiry, a new right-back could definitely be on Tomasson’s shopping list this summer, but perhaps one who is more defensively orientated as opposed to one who likes to bomb forward and attack.

Striker

Blackburn really do look to have the bare bones of a starting XI following the release of their retained list last month. Ben Brereton Diaz is obviously their main striker, but he’s basically their only striker too, and what’s more is that he could be sold on this summer.

Names like Sam Gallagher and Dilan Markanday remain with the club but they’ll likely play back-up roles next season, and so a new and prolific no.9 is certainly needed to give Tomasson a more rounded Blackburn side.

What to expect of Tomasson in charge of Blackburn remains to be seen – it’s a risky appointment but a calculated one, and it could yet pay huge dividends.