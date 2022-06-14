Nottingham Forest are interested in a loan move for young Juventus centre-back Radu Dragusin, it has been claimed.

Nottingham Forest’s preparations for life in the Premier League will see them pursue some fresh additions this summer.

Steve Cooper and co will be hoping they have the funds to make some eye-catching permanent signings, but they would be smart to look at the loan market again after it worked so well for them in their promotion-winning campaign.

Now, according to TuttoJuve (via TuttoMercatoWeb), one player Nottingham Forest are interested in is Juventus defender Dragusin.

It is claimed that the 20-year-old centre-back is set to head out on loan again next season after spending time with Sampdoria and Salernitana in the 2021/22 campaign. Dragusin’s agent is set to ‘probe various markets’ in his search for a loan move, with Switzerland, Germany and England mentioned as possible destinations.

More on Dragusin…

The Romanian centre-back is still very much in the early days of his career, but he already has some good pedigree to his name.

Since joining Juventus from Regal Bucharest in 2018, Dragusin has worked his way through the Italian giants’ youth ranks and eventually onto the senior stage. He has made four first-team appearances for La Vecchia Signora, also playing 22 times this season during spells with Sampdoria and Salernitana.

Dragusin also has one Romania cap to his name, making his debut in March of this year.

He can play either as a right-back or a centre-back, so his versatility could be of use to Nottingham Forest in their first campaign back in the Premier League if their interest develops into anything more serious this summer.