Blackburn Rovers have appointed Jon Dahl Tomasson as their new manager.

The Dane takes charge of Blackburn Rovers as part of a new set-up at Ewood Park, which has seen Gregg Broughton come in as director of football.

Finding Tony Mowbray’s successor took longer than many imagined. But in Tomasson, Rovers have a good, up and coming manager who could bring a new and contemporary era to Rovers.

Style of play…

As per a report on totalfootballanalysis.com, Tomasson is a very modern manager. He often dons a 4-4-2 or 4-4-1 formation which focuses on build-up play, and fast and devastating attacks.

That build-up play consists of short and sharp passes which cut through enemy lines, but the report goes on to detail how Tomasson’s side aren’t immune to playing effective long balls when the space opens up in behind the defence.

Within this four-strong midfield, which often defends as a flat line, it makes it extremely difficult for the opposition to break past that midfield four, offering a higher defensive line with the two attacking players then chasing the ball down.

Particularly Tomasson’s Malmo side, they were able to convert defence to attack in an instant, and vice versa.

There’s plenty for Rovers fans to be excited about, but, given his relative lack of experience as a manager, what to expect from the Dane very much remains to be seen.

Although he impressed with Malmo, he wasn’t there for very long, and that was really his only impressive stint as a manager.

And with several players leaving Rovers at the end of this month, and with a new formation to build around, there’s plenty of work for the Dane to do in this summer’s transfer window – he could need a left-sided player to play in midfield and a new centre-back and right-back to compensate for the losses of Darragh Lenihan and Ryan Nyambe respectively.

Elsewhere, his remaining midfielders are more of the attacking ilk, and so a defensive midfield addition could also be key,

Nevertheless, here’s what Tomasson’s Blackburn Rovers XI could look like at the start of the 2022/23 season, given the players he currently has at his disposal: