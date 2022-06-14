Sheffield Wednesday look set to complete a deal for AFC Wimbledon’s departing centre-back Ben Heneghan this week after the club agreed personal terms with the 28-year-old, Yorkshire Live has reported.

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping they can bolster their ranks in the early stages of this summer to stand them in good stead for the forthcoming campaign.

The Owls’ defensive options were pretty light for chunks of the 2021/22 campaign, and it seems it’s an area Darren Moore is looking to strengthen quickly.

AFC Wimbledon’s departing star Heneghan was linked with Wednesday last week and now, a fresh update has emerged from Yorkshire Live.

It is claimed that Sheffield Wednesday and Heneghan have come to an agreement over personal terms. The report adds the deal looks set to be done this week as they put the finishing touches on his move to Hillsborough.

A smart swoop?

Moore will have to be shrewd in the summer transfer window once again, and a free transfer move for Heneghan is smart business.

Heneghan has played much of his football in League One, notching up 132 appearances in the division. He impressed during two loan spells with Blackpool and impressed despite AFC Wimbledon’s struggles last season.

He comes in to add some much-needed cover and competition at the back, also possessing the leadership qualities to make him an important figure both on and off the pitch.

With personal terms agreed and Heneghan heading for free agency, it seems a matter of time before Sheffield Wednesday add the defender to their ranks.