Gregor MacGregor has revealed for Bristol World that Bristol City have ‘spoken’ to several out-of-contract central midfielders about a possible summer move to Ashton Gate.

Bristol City look to be in the market for some shrewd summer signings having already brought in Mark Sykes, Kane Wilson and Kal Naismith.

Bristol World previously revealed that the Robins are in the market for a defensive midfielder this summer – names like Reading’s Andy Rinomhota have been linked with the club.

Now though, MacGregor writes that:

“The Robins have spoken to several possible out-of-contract central midfield recruits about coming to Ashton Gate.”

This summer, there seems to be a lot of good names on the free market, especially so coming from Championship and Premier League clubs, so Bristol City will have no shortage of options to choose from.

Nigel Pearson has undertaken something of a rebuilding task at the club and he made good progress last season, managing to bring about some really impressive younger players.

Alex Scott broke through, whilst the likes of Antoine Semenyo progressed massively under the guidance of Pearson.

Play-off quality?

Bristol City finished in 17th last season. It was a disappointing finish in all but foundations are definitely being set for the future, and positive strides have been made already this summer.

Building a squad capable of challenging for promotion doesn’t happen overnight, and rarely happens in a single summer transfer window.

But if Pearson can make a few more shrewd signings this summer then his side should be well clear of the bottom three next season, potentially somewhere in the top half.

A new central player could prove to be a huge piece to the puzzle at Ashton Gate, with plenty to choose form on the free agents list.