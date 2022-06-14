Eastleigh have signed George Langston following his departure from Watford, as announced by their official club website.

The non-league side have snapped up the defender on a free transfer.

Langston, 19, was released by the Hornets at the end of the last season after their relegation to the Championship.

He has now quickly found himself a new club though and has put pen-to-paper on a permanent deal at the Silverlake Stadium ahead of the next campaign.

Watford’s tough decision

Watford have made the tough decision to let Langston leave the club this summer and he was one of 19 players from their development squad who they have cut ties with recently.

The likes of Derek Agyakwa, Dante Baptiste, Jack Broome, Jack Burchell, Ryan Cassidy and Jimiel Chikukwa were included in the names shown the door.

Langston has spent the past six years on the books of the Hertfordshire outfit and rose up through the academy.

The full-back has been a regular for the Hornets at various youth levels but never made a senior appearance for the Vicarage Road club.

He had a loan spell at National League side Wealdstone in the last campaign to get some experience under his belt.

The youngster leaves behind a Watford side who are preparing for their first term under new boss Rob Edwards, who has joined from League Two champions Forest Green Rovers.

It will be a summer of transition for them as they look to mount an immediate promotion push.