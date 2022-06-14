Southend United boss Kevin Maher says he wants to bring back Sheffield United pair Kacper Lopata and Harrison Neal and QPR’s Joe Gubbins.

The National League side are interested in luring the Championship trio back to Roots Hall for next season.

The Blades let Lopata and Neal join the Shrimps last term to get some experience under their belt, whilst their young midfielder Zak Brunt also had a spell there.

Gubbins linked up with the non-league outfit in March and, like the others, has now returned to his parent club.

Maher has said, as per a report by the Echo News:

“We’ve spoken to the club but they’re not our players so we understand the situation and there’s not much else we can do about it right now.”

Sheffield United and QPR have decisions to make

Sheffield United signed Lopata back in 2020 after he previously played for Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

He played twice for the Yorkshire side at senior level before they gave him the green light to join Southend United in the last campaign.

The Poland international went on to play 17 times for the Essex outfit, whilst his teammate Neal made 22 appearances in all competitions.

Gubbins is no stranger to going out on loan and QPR need to decide what to do with him this summer.

The promising centre-back joined the R’s in 2017 from Southampton and has had stints away at Oxford City and Aldershot Town in the past to boost his development.

He has also played three times for the Hoops’ first-team.