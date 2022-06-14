Tottenham Hotspur are ready to send Troy Parrott out on loan again this summer, with a number of Championship sides interested.

Football.london say that Tottenham Hotspur hope to send Parrott, 20, out on loan to the Championship ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The Republic of Ireland international put in an impressive shift on loan at MK Dons last season, featuring 43 times in League One and scoring nine times, whilst assisting six more.

After previously tough loan spells with the likes of Millwall and Ipswich Town, Parrott now looks set to head back to the Championship.

Football.london say that he has no shortage of suitors, with the likes of Middlesbrough, Preston North End, QPR and Swansea City all keen on the striker.

Parrott is currently on international duty with Ireland, and he scored in the 3-0 win over Scotland earlier this month too.

Ready for the Championship?

There was a lot of hype around Parrott when he joined Millwall for the 2020/21 campaign. Then aged 18, it looks like the Championship came a bit too soon for Parrott who struggled with the Lions.

He headed for Ipswich Town in League One for the second half of the season and improved somewhat, scoring twice in 18 league appearances for the club.

Last time round though, playing in an impressive MK Dons side managed by Liam Manning, Parrott flourished.

He now looks better prepared for the Championship and Spurs will want him to head to a team that play positive football, passing football and so on, making the likes of Swansea City and possibly QPR under Michael Beale the perfect destinations.

The race to sign Parrott on loan looks to be heating up, and expect Spurs to do their due diligence before sending him out on loan to ensure he goes to the right club.