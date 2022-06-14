West Brom are interested in re-signing striker Dwight Gayle from Newcastle United, as detailed in a report by the Northern Echo.

West Brom are have identified their former loan man as a potential summer addition.

Gayle, 32, is a player who the Baggies’ boss Steve Bruce knows well from his time as manager at St James’ Park.

He has slipped down the pecking order with the Premier League side and is attracting interest from the Championship in this transfer window.

Middlesbrough have been mentioned as an interested party in the Northern Echo‘s report, whilst Sheffield United have also been linked.

Return to West Brom?

West Brom are gearing up for their first full season under Bruce and have already brought in attacking midfielder John Swift on a free transfer from Reading.

The Midlands outfit know all about Gayle after he spent the 2018/19 season on loan with them. He fired 23 goals in all competitions that year.

He has been on the books at Newcastle United since 2016 and has since made 122 appearances for the top flight outfit in all competitors, scoring 34 goals and assisting 11.

The attacker has also played for the likes of Dagenham and Redbridge, Peterborough United and Crystal Palace in the past.

Gayle still has another couple of years left on his contract with the Toon Army but most signs point towards a departure in the near future, with West Brom the latest club to enter the race to land him.