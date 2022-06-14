French side Nantes have submitted a transfer offer for Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba, reports Football Insider.

Samba, 28, looks to have an uncertain future after reports last week claimed that the shot-stopper wanted to leave Nottingham Forest.

He’s just helped the club to promotion to the Premier League, but The Athletic revealed last week that the Congolese goalkeeper had turned down the offer of a new deal, and that he now looked set to leave the club this summer.

Samba has one year left on his stay at Nottingham Forest. But Football Insider are now reporting that Ligue 1 side Nantes have tabled an offer for Samba as they look to bring him back to the French leagues.

Samba played for several youth sides in France before landing at Marseille in 2013. He made a handful of appearances for the club but got his breakthrough with Caen, where he spent two years before joining Nottingham Forest in 2019.

Since, Samba has been Forest’s no.1, racking up well over 100 Championship appearances for the club and putting in some heroic performances on their way to promotion last season.

What next for Samba?

After such an impressive season in which Samba played a huge role, it was surprising to see the reports claiming that he now wanted to leave.

He could have a spot in the Premier League with Forest but it looks like Samba might now be heading abroad, possibly returning to France.

A move to Nantes would be an exciting one given their top flight status in France and European ambitions too.

For Steve Cooper though, he’ll now need to find a new no.1 for the 2022/23 season – replacing Samba’s presence will be a huge task.