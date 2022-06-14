Bristol City have rejected a £9million bid for Antoine Semenyo, reports Bristol World.

Semenyo, 22, was bound to attract transfer interest this summer. The attacker shone under Nigel Pearson last season, featuring 31 times in the Championship and scoring eight goals whilst assisting 12 more.

He was attracting the likes of Celtic and West Ham during the second half of the season. There’s been plenty of reports surrounding his future and now, Bristol World say that a bid has been received and rejected.

Gregor MacGregor writes that an unnamed team have submitted a £9million offer for the Ghana international, which has been rejected.

Who the unnamed team might be remains a mystery – Celtic looked to have been priced out of the player earlier on in the season, but there’s certainly a possibility that it could be the Hammers who like Semenyo, though David Moyes looks to have other transfer preferences at the moment.

More money needed…

It had previously been reported that the Robins would command £15million for Semenyo this summer.

The player is out of contract next year but the club has the option to extend his stay by a further year, and so Pearson’s side are under no pressure to sell this summer.

But if the right offer comes in then it may be too hard to turn down.

Bristol City are a team in need of finances to fund a bit of a squad rebuild, with last season showing a lot of signs of progression, but ultimately finishing in 17th place of the table.

If an offer for Semenyo tops £15million this summer then it may be wise to cash in and reinvest.