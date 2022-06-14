Harrogate Town have revealed defender Kyle Ferguson as their second summer signing via their official website.

Ferguson signs for Sulphurites after turning down a new deal at Altrincham due to his ambition to play League Football.

The 22-year-old found a home with the Robins, but his career has varied from time in the American college system to a spell with Sweedish side Ytterhogdals IK.

A period with Waterford in Ireland ended with the Scottish centre-back moving to England in January to join an Alty team punching well above their weight and flourished under the stewardship of Phil Parkinson.

The son of former Scotland international Barry Ferguson only made nine appearances for Parkinson’s side but caught the eye of many EFL sides with his powerful defensive displays.

There were links to Northampton Town, Salford City and Barrow, but the Wetherby Road-based club have ultimately secured the services of the much sought-after centre-half.

Another part of a rebuild at Sulphurites secured…

Town are going into their third season as a League club, and manager Simon Weaver is starting to freshen up his squad by moving on senior professionals.

The vastly experienced Leon Legge was transfer-listed along with Nathan Sheron and Aaron Martin to make way for new signings.

Squad members with a long-term affiliation to the club Mark Beck, Ryan Fallowfield, and Joe Cracknell were released as the Yorkshire side look to build ahead of the new season.

Crucial players in Luke Armstrong and Alex Pattison have committed themselves to their future to Weaver’s side as they try to build on an 11th-placed finish last time out.

Standing at a giant 6ft 5in, Ferguson will bring an aerial threat in both boxes while being surprisingly mobile, which will fit Town’s system as they undergo a period of change on the playing squad front.