Burton Albion and Harrogate Town are both interested in defender Kyle Jameson following his release from Oldham Athletic, The72 has been told.

Jameson, 23, is a free agent following his release from Oldham Athletic.

The club announced that Jameson among a number of other names had been released following Oldham’s relegation from League Two.

But sources have told The72 that Harrogate Town and Burton Albion are both looking into a potential deal for Jameson who featured 11 times in League Two last season.

The centre-back spent time with both Chelsea and West Brom as a youngster, but got his first taste of first-team experience on loan with Barrow during the 2018/19 season.

Jameson then signed permanently for AFC Fylde following his release from West Brom, before signing for Oldham on a permanent deal ahead of the 2020/21 season.

He’s a dynamic and athletic centre-back with 91 professional appearances to his name, and he could yet be a shrewd signing for either Harrogate or Burton who finished 19th and 16th in their respective divisions last season.