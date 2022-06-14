Exclusive: Burton Albion and Harrogate Town eyeing up released Oldham Athletic man
Burton Albion and Harrogate Town are both interested in defender Kyle Jameson following his release from Oldham Athletic, The72 has been told.
Jameson, 23, is a free agent following his release from Oldham Athletic.
The club announced that Jameson among a number of other names had been released following Oldham’s relegation from League Two.
But sources have told The72 that Harrogate Town and Burton Albion are both looking into a potential deal for Jameson who featured 11 times in League Two last season.
The centre-back spent time with both Chelsea and West Brom as a youngster, but got his first taste of first-team experience on loan with Barrow during the 2018/19 season.
Jameson then signed permanently for AFC Fylde following his release from West Brom, before signing for Oldham on a permanent deal ahead of the 2020/21 season.
He’s a dynamic and athletic centre-back with 91 professional appearances to his name, and he could yet be a shrewd signing for either Harrogate or Burton who finished 19th and 16th in their respective divisions last season.