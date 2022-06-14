Charlton Athletic ace Ben Purrington will become a free agent when his contract expires at the end of this month.

The 26-year-old initially joined the Addicks on loan from Rotherham United, making 21 appearances and scoring the crucial equaliser that helped Charlton Athletic confirm promotion to the Championship in the 2018/19 season.

After a number of heroic performances, Purrington signed for the Londoners permanently ahead of their return to the second division. Despite facing relegation, the left-back impressed with 31 appearances and two goals.

In total, Purrington has made 115 appearances for the Addicks, impressing with his dedication to the shirt and diligent performances.

But now, it has been confirmed that he will be moving on when his deal expires this summer. On the matter, Purrington stated:

“During my four seasons, I’ve made some of the best memories I could wish for in my career… I’m proud to have played a small part in the history of Charlton.”

After an underwhelming season that saw Charlton Athletic finish in a mid-table position, it will be hoped that the next campaign can see the club get back towards where they belong and push towards the top end of League One.

The appointment of former Swindon Town boss Ben Garner could be the start of a bright new future for a Charlton Athletic side that surely desire to become an established Championship club in the not too distant future.

What could the future hold for Purrington?

After proving himself to be a reliable League One defender, it will be interesting to see what comes next for Purrington.

The 26-year-old brings a number of qualities to the left-back position, showing a willingness to put in crucial tackles but also capable of creating chances in the final third.

With Charlton Athletic set to play their third consecutive season in League One, Purrington will surely be a massive loss to the team with Garner now having to find a suitable replacement.